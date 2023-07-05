DAYTON — Hazmat crews were called to respond to an oil spill in Dayton.

Fire and hazmat crews responded to the oil spill in the Mad River near North Keowee Street and Valley Street after reports of sheen in the river, according to Captain Brad Monnin with the Dayton Fire Department.

When crews got on scene, Monnin says they found a heavy concentration of what appeared to be oil in the river that has also flowed downstream.

>> Man shot in Dayton; Suspect at large

It is unknown at this time how far downstream it has gone.

Monnin says the oil is coming from a storm sewer outflow into the river.

“So this is the sewers you would see on your street that you’re not supposed to dump any chemicals or anything into,” Monnin said. “Somehow this is all gotten into that system.”

What caused the spill is still under investigation at this time.

According to Monnin, Ohio EPA is on the way to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Hazmat crews respond to oil spill in Mad River in Dayton Hazmat crews were called to respond to an oil spill in Dayton.

©2023 Cox Media Group