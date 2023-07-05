Man shot in Dayton; Suspect at large

DAYTON — The suspect who shot a man in a Dayton residential neighborhood remained at large Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West First Street at 7:14 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his arm, prompting a medical response. Medics were en route to the victim at the time of reporting.

The man reportedly refused to answer questions about the shooting. However, dispatchers inferred that the shooting was not self-inflicted, stating that there was no description of the shooter still at large.

News Center 7 responded to the shooting site to gather footage and information.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

