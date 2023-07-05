Car crashes into United Dairy Farmers in Dayton

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton building Wednesday overnight.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Siebenthaler Avenue, resided by United Dairy Farmers, at around 6 a.m. on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a structure, News Center 7 crews that responded to the scene confirmed.

When emergency responders arrived, they reported that no one was trapped inside the vehicle or building following the crash, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

No one reported injuries as the driver was seen outside of the vehicle cooperating with officers about the crash.

The crash only did minor damage to the entryway door, evident in the footage News Center 7 obtained. The car also sustained minor damage mainly to the bumper.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

