UPDATE: At least 1 injured from 4th of July shooting in Dayton commercial area

DAYTON — Multiple policing agencies throughout Montgomery County were all called to a Dayton commercial area for a shots fired call.

Update at 2:52 a.m. ET, July 5:

No officers were reportedly shot during the incident, however a private citizen was, News Center 7 Reporter Kayla McDermott, who responded to the scene, said. The injured person allegedly walked to Kettering Health to seek medical treatment following the shooting.

Two people were seen being apprehended, but it is currently unknown if or how they were involved with the incident.

A bomb squad was also seen at the scene.

News Center 7 crews remained at the scene to find out more. We will update this story as it develops.

Initial Report:

A Code 99, indicating an officer is requesting help, was sent out to most of the policing agencies throughout Montgomery County, prompting a large number of police officers to respond to the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

The Dayton Police Department heeded people to “avoid the area of Gettysburg and Hoover,” citing that “there is a large police presence as well as road closures,” a spokesperson said in a Twitter post.

There were several mentions of the call being a “shots fired” inspection, according to emergency scanners. Responding officers at the scene proceeded to search the area for any victims.

News Center 7 crews were responding to the scene to find out more.

The Dayton Police Department were presumably leading the investigation into the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.

Please avoid the area of Gettysburg and Hoover. There is a large police presence as well as road closures. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 5, 2023

