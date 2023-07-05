Teenage bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A teenager is dead after a crash in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash involving a bicyclist and a car on Polecat Road near Ellis Park, according to a media release

An initial investigation found that a mountain bike ridden by Isla Powers, 15, of Yellow Springs, who also went by Isaac, was traveling west on the bike path near Ellis Park when Powers entered the crosswalk.

Powers failed to yield at the crosswalk and was hit by a car, according to the release.

Powers died from their injuries on the scene.

The 91-year-old driver of the car was treated for minor injuries on the scene, according to troopers on the scene.

The roadway was shut down as crews investigated and reopened around 9 p.m.

We are working to learn if the driver faces any charges and additional information about the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

