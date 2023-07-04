Young girl hit by vehicle during Ohio Fourth of July parade

HILLIARD — A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Ohio.

The City of Hilliard said around 10:05 a.m., a girl jumped off a float on a trailer during the parade near the intersection of Main and Franklin streets, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. She was then hit by the same vehicle, city officials said.

>> Thousands gather for 2023 Americana Festival

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The parade was briefly disrupted and was diverted to a different route, WBNS reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group