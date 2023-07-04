Thousands gather for 2023 Americana Festival

CENTERVILLE — Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across the Miami Valley.

Thousands of people showed up to attend Centerville’s Americana Festival. Many showed up a 7 a.m. just to get a good spot to watch the parade.

>> PHOTOS: Thousands gather for Centerville Americana Festival

Americana Festival Publicity Chair Dave Paprocki said more than 75,000 people are anticipated to show up to the celebration, making it one of the largest single-day 4th of July events in the entire state.

“It’s just such a cool way for the community to come together and showcase what we have in Centerville and then obviously just to be a part of something that makes you really proud to be an American and proud to be a part of this community,” Paprocki said.

>> July 4th: What’s open and what’s closed for the holiday

For more information about the festival, you can click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Centerville Americana Festival default









©2023 Cox Media Group