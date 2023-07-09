Dayton man accused of throwing lit ‘incendiary device’ into crowd on Independence Day charged

DAYTON — A Dayton man is being accused of aggravated arson at an Independence Day celebration in Dayton.

Robert Winn, 18, was charged with one count of aggravated arson Friday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charge stems from an incident on July 4 in the 1100 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue. As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to that area after becoming aware of a “planned unlicensed fireworks show.”

While officers were investigating, one officer allegedly saw Winn “light and throw an incendiary device into the street where the crowd was forming,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Police noted in court records that as the crowd was running away, “the device functioned.”

Winn was arrested on N. Gettysburg Ave around 2:10 a.m. on July 5. He is still listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail and is set to appear in court later this week.

Police previously said one person was injured and another was arrested in this incident. We’re working to learn the condition of the injured individual, and if the second person arrested has been charged.





