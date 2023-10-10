State troopers called to injury crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to an injury crash in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of West National Road and South Medway-Carlisle Road, according to initial reports.

OSP dispatchers confirmed troopers were on the scene investigating.

>> Woman with 2 kids in car leads police on high-speed chase, crashes

Photos from the scene show one car with heavy damage to the front and another with heavy damage to the side.

We are working to learn the condition of those hurt and what led up to the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.





©2023 Cox Media Group