State now owner of former Hara Arena site, advancing plan for mental health facility

TROTWOOD/HARRISON TWP — The state now officially owns the site of the former Hara Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There’s been talk of redevelopment for years, after Hara Arena was demolished in 2020.

The property straddles Trotwood and Harrison Township.

It had to come down after it was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

Nathan Edwards, communications and economic development manager for Harrison Township, said that the state called him yesterday to inform him that they have completed the purchase of the site.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity for Harrison Township. We believe the hospital is going to bring good, high-paying jobs, 500 jobs to be exact,” Edwards said.

The state is planning to run a mental health hospital on the site.

TRENDING STORIES:

The “Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital” would be the size of five football fields.

“They are going to build a state-of-the-art facility, they’re going to be investing nearly $300 million into this site ... certainly a big overall impact over the coming years,” Edwards said.

He said the state plans to organize a community forum about the project in early February.

The state is also working on an email where residents can send questions directly to state officials.

Edwards said the state hopes to have the hospital up and running in 2030.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group