State launches website to help Ohioans find work

A state initiative is looking to help Ohioans get in-demand jobs.

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel announced the launch of WorkOhio.

At the center of the initiative is a new website, WorkOhio.gov, which will have resources available regarding new job opportunities, training programs, and more.

On the website, Ohioans can select the region where they live or want to work from and can submit a short contact form requesting one-on-one support and a job expert who lives in their region.

When someone requests personalized assistance through WorkOhio, the request goes to one of seven WorkOhio Regional Job Hubs like Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education in Greene County.

