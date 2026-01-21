State initiative to combat human trafficking, runaway children in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The state announced two new initiatives today aimed at assisting children at risk of human trafficking in Montgomery County.

The first initiative will embed specialized caseworkers in three public children’s services agencies in counties, including Montgomery.

The second initiative focuses on addressing runaway youth in Montgomery County.

In Montgomery County, the second initiative will utilize a local nonprofit to address the root causes of multiple runaway cases.

This project is designed to provide non-police responses for youth who frequently run away or go missing from care, utilizing trauma-informed services and screening tools specific to human trafficking.

“Intervening early starts with understanding why young people go missing. When we better identify the why, we can connect youth with the right services. By responding with compassion and coordinated support, we can prevent exploitation, reduce long-term harm and help young people find safety, stability and hope,” Kara Wente, director of the Department of Children and Youth, said.

The Montgomery County initiative is modeled after Denver’s Runaway, Outreach, Notification and Intervention (RONI) Project, aiming to reduce repeated departures from home care.

This project involves collaboration between DCY, the Ohio Department of Public Safety (DPS), local law enforcement, and community organizations, including the Dayton Police Department.

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is funding both programs, with a $400,000 budget allocated for the caseworker initiative and $550,000 designated for the two-year RONI project.

