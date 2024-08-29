State health officials ask Ohioans to vaccinate as COVID-19 cases rise

DAYTON — More people are getting sick and we’re still a month out from the start of flu season.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to state health leaders about the rise in cases. Hear why they think even more people are sick than they know tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) data shows COVID-19 cases are on the rise, with the three-week average of reported cases sitting at just under 7,500.

“We still see an average of more than 200 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and, sadly, an average of 17 deaths each week,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, said.

In the Miami Valley, healthcare officials are seeing first-hand the number of people in our area coming down with COVID-19.

“We’re hearing more stories about people that fought this off throughout the large part of the pandemic and are now getting sick,” Dr. Roberto Colón, Chief Medical Officer at Premier Health, said.

