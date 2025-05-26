State, global leaders conclude NATO assembly meetings in Dayton

DAYTON — Leaders from 32 countries will conclude the NATO parliamentary assembly here in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will look at how some groups in the Miami Valley feel about the visit and what’s in store for the final day this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: NATO: What you need to know; Road closures, detours, and parking

As previously reported by News Center 7, about 300 people from 32 NATO nations around the world have been in our area since Thursday.

Security remains tight in Downtown Dayton.

Delegates have attended events during the day but have enjoyed Dayton in their free time.

“It’s always nice to feel that you are welcome in a place,” said Ramona Bruynseels, Romania, NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Some visited the Oregon District for dinner on an “Out on Fifth Night” on Saturday night.

Multiple peace protests were held against the event over the weekend.

“NATO has come here to make war plans in Dayton, Ohio, but the people say no war,” a protester said.

Organizers believe people from across the country, including New York City, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, came to Dayton to participate in the protest.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group