State Fire Marshall reminds Ohioans to check smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors

With the ending of Daylight Saving Time, the State Fire Marshall is reminding Ohioans to test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

State Fire Marshall Kevin Reardon urges all Ohioans to regularly check their home’s smoke alarms ad replace them when expired.

“We see the life-saving impact properly functioning smoke alarms can have when the worst happens,” Reardon said. “Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting your risk of dying in a house fire in half.”

When making sure all smoke alarms have fresh batteries, make sure to check the expiration date.

You can find out how old a smoke alarm is by looking at the back of the alarm where the date of manufacture is marked.

Smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years from the manufacture date.

Carbon Monoxide is a poisonous gas that is colorless, odorless, and tasteless and can be deadly.

Carbon Monoxide Detectors are the only way to detect Carbon monoxide (CO). These can come in plug-in, battery-operated, or hardwire models.

These detectors should be located on every level of the home, or at least one near the bedrooms.

CO detectors should have their batteries replaced twice yearly.

You can find more fire prevention resources at the State Fire Marshall’s website.

