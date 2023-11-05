Car crashes into gas line causing leak; Nearby residents temporarily evacuate homes

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Sidney police and firefighters responded to a gas leak at a large building after a car crashed into its gas lines, Sidney Fire Department Assitant Chief Eric Barhorst told News Center 7 crews on scene.

>> Woman in Ohio arrested for allegedly setting puppies on fire, killing them

Right before 9 p.m., crews were called to 603 Oak Ave., which is the Ring Container Technologies plant.

They were originally responding to a car that crashed into the gas line connected to the building, but firefighters realized it was more than that.

Crews noticed there was a gas leak and immediately began conducting tests and evacuating the building.

Only one person was inside the Ring Container Technologies plant at the time of the leak, according to scanner traffic.

It took over an hour for the gas to be turned off, scanner traffic indicated.

>> Fall back: How local bars are impacted during Daylight Saving Time

During that time, firefighters began evacuating those who lived in homes near the leak, Barhorst said.

Shelby County Public Transit provided a vehicle where those evacuated could sit and stay warm, scanner traffic indicated.

After 10 p.m., the residents were able to go back to their homes as there was no longer a threat.

No one was injured as a result of the car crash or the gas leak, Barhorst said.

“They won’t be repairing the gas line until Monday sometime, it pertains to Ring only so none of the residents have been affected,” Barhorst said.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group