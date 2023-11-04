Woman in Ohio arrested for allegedly setting puppies on fire, killing them

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman in Northwest Ohio has been arrested for allegedly setting two American bulldog puppies on fire and killing them in July, Toledo TV stations 13abc WTVG and WTOL11 reported.

>> Local man arrested for drug trafficking

Aaliiah Phillips, 25, was arrested on Nov. 2. by Toledo police officers, according to a court document.

She faces an animal crushing charge. She also faces various federal drug-related charges, which are related to alleged fentanyl distribution, both stations reported.

In late July, Toledo police were told by the puppy’s owner that Phillips was dropped off at his house around midnight. The owner then left to go to a cookout, WTOL11 reported.

The following day when he returned home, the neighbor said Phillips threw two puppies into a fire she started across the street, WTOL11 reported.

The owner then showed the police officer the severely burned, dead puppies.

Phillips is also accused of distributing drugs mixed with fentanyl in 2022, WTOL11 reported.

>> 11-year-old dead, 5 others injured after shooting in Cincinnati

She was taken into custody on Nov. 2 but pleaded not guilty in court.

Phillips was released on a $10,000 bond, both stations reported.

Previously, Phillips was arrested with arson and criminal damaging charges on Sept. 20. She was later released that same day, WTOL11 reported.

Two days later, police issued a warrant for a cruelty to animal charge.

©2023 Cox Media Group