Fall back: How local bars are impacted during Daylight Saving Time

DAYTON — Tonight marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, and that means you need to set your clocks back an hour starting at 2 a.m.

Because of the timing, falling back could impact how late bars stay open.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with bar owners in the area who said despite the extra hour, they’re still closing on time.

“We do the regular last call at 1:40 a.m. or so and there is more time before we have to pull drinks. We are slower pulling drinks because we have that extra hour,” Blind Bob’s assistant general manager Andy Rowe said.

Other bars like Toxic Brewing Company said it just depends on the night.

“You know, sometimes the party wants to keep going,” Rowe said.

Typically, the potential for a later closing time is up to the bartender.

A big reason for this is because many businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“It’s a lot closer to normal this summer than the last couple of years, but things are still kind of strange with the labor market and it feels like we are making up for lost time sometimes,” Rowe said.

The bars in the Oregon District help each other out on days like today.

“I thought it would be a lot more competitive but most of the businesses down here are supportive of each other,” Rowe said.

