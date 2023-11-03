Fall back: How Miami Valley residents feel about Daylight Saving Time

MIAMI VALLEY — There is more to a time change than just gaining or losing an hour of sleep.

On Sunday, Nov. 5., the clocks will fall back one hour, and it will be getting darker earlier in the evening.

People across the Miami Valley have mixed feelings about the upcoming time change.

“That’s somewhat of an inconvenience,” a resident of Troy Parker Nichols said.

“I feel like it’s more conducive to the winter feel,” a resident of Piqua Kiefer King said.

Some people say they just love staying in bed longer, even if that means they will lose an hour of daylight.

“I’m looking forward to an extra hour of sleep,” Kiefer said.

“I don’t mind the falling back an hour I mind the springing forward an hour more,” resident of Covington Megan Gariety said.

Other people in the Miami Valley would rather see sunsets later in the day.

“It gets a little dark earlier in the day, which I don’t know I don’t really love,” resident of Troy Hayden Nichols said.

Doctors say no matter what, we will all feel the effects of falling back an hour.

“We’re maybe not quite as alert and it just kind of messes with our circadian rhythm just a little bit,” Premier Health Regional Medical Director Joseph Allen said.

Aside from an irregular sleep schedule, daylight saving time can impact some harder than others.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott asked Dr. Allen if seasonal mental health issues rise during this time of year.

“Absolutely…you see it, you see that decrease of sunlight, they start to have those issues,” Allen said.

Ohio legislatures are currently pushing to pass a concurrent resolution that would make daylight saving times the permanent standard time.

This change would essentially get rid of time changes forever.

When asking people in the Miami Valley if they would want to keep, or do away with Daylight Saving Time, there were varying answers.

“I think I’d stick with it,” Kiefer said.

“I’m fine with the way it is,” Hayden Nichols said.

“I probably say get rid of it,” Parker Nichols said.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night, because when you wake up Sunday, you might feel a little more refreshed.

