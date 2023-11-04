Woman in Ohio indicted for murder of baby waited hours before calling 911, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Court officials believe a woman charged in the death of her 4-month-old son waited nine hours before calling 911, according to our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO-TV.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Ja’Nasia Green, 23, was indicted on murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, following the death of her son.

Green could spend life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years if she is convicted, WCPO reported.

On Oct. 25, investigators and police responded to the report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the Cincinnati area around noon.

The boy was pronounced dead at the home, WCPO reported.

Prosecutors say Green called 911 on Oct. 25 around 11:58 a.m. and said her son was not breathing and he was unconscious.

Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but found that the child was cold to the touch and “in full rigor mortis,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in court that they believe the boy died around nine hours before the 911 call was made.

4-month-old Hassani George’s death was ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

George had fractured ribs, blunt trauma, contusions to his abdominal wall, hemorrhages to both eyes, scars on his neck, and laceration of the liver, according to the coroner.

Court officials said his liver was nearly severed in half, WCPO reported.

When Green was arrested, she admitted to patting her son’s back with a closed fist, trying to help with digestive issues, prosecutors said at her arraignment.

Green said she blacked out and police believe she eventually punched the baby to death during this time, prosecutors said.

