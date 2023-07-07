State awards thousands in grant money to Miami Valley arts organizations

COLUMBUS — Thousands in grant funding was awarded to arts organizations across the Miami Valley Friday.

In the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program more than $43 million in grants were awarded to over 200 arts organizations in the state — including more than 10 in the Miami Valley.

Grants in the Miami Valley ranged from over $4,700 awarded to the World House Choir in Yellow Springs to more than $722,000 awarded to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance in Dayton

The grants will help pay for employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring, and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs, according to a media release

The program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and awards were calculated based on organizations’ loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 and their 2022 operating budget, the release states.

More information about the program can be found here.













