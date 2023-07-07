Young Ohio girl begins long recovery process after July 4th parade vehicle breaks at least 15 bones

HILLIARD — The young girl who was hit by a parade float vehicle after jumping off of its stage faced a long journey to recovery.

Allie Harris, 7, celebrated on a Fourth of July float when she jumped off of its stage near the intersection of Main Street and Franklin Street at around 10:05 a.m. The same float vehicle then hit her, causing serious injuries, a spokesperson for the city of Hilliard told WBNS.

The 7-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for her injuries. Although the wound was serious, it was not life-threatening.

She remained hospitalized in the hospital for several days.

News Center 7 now learned that Harris stepped off the float because she was attempting to pass out water during the hot day, a friend of Harris’s family said.

Following the accident, the girl suffered at least 15 broken bones, which required her to be intubated to control her breathing, the victim’s mother informed.

Harris began her recovery process, allowing her to move her limbs at the time of reporting. Once she became more stable, doctors intended to run more diagnostic tests.

We will continue to update this story as it progressed.

