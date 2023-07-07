Woman unable to ‘feel her leg’ after being shot in stomach in Dayton, 911 caller says

DAYTON — A woman was reportedly shot in the stomach by an assailant who walked away from the crime scene in Dayton Thursday night.

Dayton Police responded to the 3700 block of Lakebend Drive on reports of a shooting at 9:41 p.m., call logs from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch showed.

In recently obtained 911 calls, a bystander alleged that a female shooter shot the caller’s cousin in the stomach. During the remainder of the call, the cousin remained conscious.

The shooter was present for much of the 911 call, however began to walk away towards a nearby apartment complex a minute or two before officers arrived on scene.

The victim reported that she was unable to “feel her leg” following the shooting, the 911 caller said.

The victim was self-identified as a 22-year-old woman who affirmed that she was able to identify the shooter.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

