State asks for federal assistance, will initiate state aid for 11 counties impacted by tornadoes

COLUMBUS — Ohio is asking for federal disaster assistance while it works to provide state aid to the 11 counties impacted by March’s tornadoes.

This follows a damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the counties that were impacted by the storms, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine said he has asked his cabinet agencies to develop a plan for state-level financial relief programs for people and businesses impacted by tornadoes while he asks for federal aid.

The federal aid DeWine said he is seeking is a FEMA Presidential Disaster Declaration.

If granted by the White House this would allow FEMA aid for eligible damages that have not been reimbursed by other government programs or private insurance.

FEMA declarations are granted at the discretion of the President and often takes several months for a decision to be issued, according to a media release.

As part of the FEMA declaration request, DeWine said he is beginning the process of activating the federal Small Business Administration’s relief programs following a disaster.

The SBA issues low-interest loans to businesses and individuals to cover eligible damages.

We will continue to follow this story.













