Springfield’s longest-running Juneteenth event honors fathers and freedom

SPRINGFIELD — A celebration was held in Springfield on Saturday that celebrated the Juneteenth Holiday and honored fathers.
The Juneteenth Fatherfest Celebration took place on Piqua Street and is the longest-running Juneteenth celebration in the Miami Valley.
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The goal of the event was to bring together generations to honor freedom, heritage, and progress.
Lois Fletcher, a member of the NAACP, said that their focus was on Juneteenth.
“Today is Juneteenth. Of course, we celebrate our fathers every day. Of course, tomorrow is the holiday, and I want to shout out to all the Fathers,” he said.
Guests were also able to take a tour of the historic Gammon House.
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