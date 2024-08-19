Springfield officer facing 3rd OVI arrest in 5 years, placed on administrative leave

SPRINGFIELD — Body camera shows a Springfield officer getting pulled over and charged with OVI for the third time in five years.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over off-duty Springfield Officer Joseph Robinson at McCreight Avenue and Elm Street Friday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Robinson was pulled over for OVI in April 2019.

He was also pulled over and cited for an OVI in May 2022.

People in the city want to know why this keeps happening.

