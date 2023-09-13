Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Multiple law enforcement teams arrested Jerrel Fleming on Wednesday, September 13 in Columbus on an outstanding warrant, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and Springfield Police Division worked together to locate and apprehend Fleming.

On August 22, Fleming was charged for allegedly shooting a man in the downtown area of Springfield about two weeks prior on August 7.

The crime Fleming is accused of was not immediately known and court records connected to the case have yet to be filed online in Clark County court. However, previous News Center 7 reporting on an August 7 homicide in Springfield involved the killing of Rakeem Ford.

Fleming was wanted by the Springfield Police Division on various charges, according to the department.

Those include murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

SOFAST received a tip that Fleming was in Columbus, Ohio.

He was quickly located and arrested on the 2000 block of Bancroft Street and is now in the Franklin County jail, according to the department.

“The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Teams bring together local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to collectively work on warrants for the most violent crimes. The safe and timely arrest of this fugitive, who was wanted from several counties away, occurred because of these relationships,” United States Marshal Michael Black said.

