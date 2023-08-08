Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after being shot in Springfield early Monday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the man Tuesday as Rakeem Ford.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the intersection of Spring and North Streets in regards to a crash and shots fired, a Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7.

Police responded to the area and found Ford inside the fence of a parking lot near the post office on North Limestone Street, a Springfield police incident report said.

Ford appeared to have several gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen, the report said.

Ford was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

