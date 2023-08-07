Man hospitalized following crash, shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is hospitalized following a crash and shots fired in Springfield early Monday morning.

>>Multiple agencies called to 2-alarm fire in Sidney

Officers and medics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the intersection of Spring and North Streets on initial reports of a crash and shots fired, a Springfield Police lieutenant told NewsCenter 7.

Scanner traffic indicated multiple gunshots could be heard as officers were responding to the scene.

Medics transported a man to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Springfield Police said two people have been detained but could not confirm if they were involved in the shooting.

Multiple casings were also reported on the ground by officers, according to scanners.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.













©2023 Cox Media Group