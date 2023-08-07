Multiple agencies called to 2-alarm fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire in Sidney late Sunday.

Just before 11 p.m., Sidney firefighters were called to a fire at Foraker Avenue and Fair Road, according to Shelby County dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that the fire prompted a two-alarm response.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that fire crews from Fort Loramie, Port Jefferson, Anna and Van Buren Township were called to assist.

The building is described as a two-story wood frame single-family home.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

