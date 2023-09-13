Firefighters, medics called to fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:10 p.m. firefighters from Dayton, Harrison Township and Riverside were called to a fire in the 1800 block of Valley Street, according to a social media post by Dayton Fire Department.
When crews arrived on scene they spotted heavy fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home, according to DFD.
Two medics have also been called to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.
