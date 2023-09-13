DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m. firefighters from Dayton, Harrison Township and Riverside were called to a fire in the 1800 block of Valley Street, according to a social media post by Dayton Fire Department.

>> Fire crews work to extinguish house fire on in Dayton

When crews arrived on scene they spotted heavy fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home, according to DFD.

Two medics have also been called to the scene.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters, medics called to fire in Dayton

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group