Fire crews work to extinguish house fire on in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday at 1:12 p.m., Montgomery County dispatchers confirm.

Crews arrived at 1204 Alcott Avenue near West Riverview Avenue, on reports of a fire.

Montgomery County scanner traffic called out an all-clear, indicating there were no residents inside the house as they worked to put out the fire.

There is no confirmation of any injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking incident and News Center 7 will update the story when more information is provided.

