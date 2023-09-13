Charges formally filed against man after deadly fire in Preble County

NEW PARIS — Formal charges have been filed related to the deadly fire in Preble County earlier this month.

On Sept. 7, firefighters were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. to the 6500 block of State Route 121 near New Paris on initial reports of a trailer fire and someone trapped inside, Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7.

>> Previous Coverage: Man who allegedly left scene of deadly fire in Preble Co. taken into custody

Kenneth Doolin, 57, of New Paris, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the individual killed in the fire,

The suspect, Anthony W. Luker Jr. of Richmond, was originally charged with receiving stolen property, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PHOTOS: Several firefighters on scene of trailer fire in Preble County

He was arrested in Wayne County and has since been extradited back to Preble County.

Luker was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on Wednesday. He’s facing additional charges of reckless homicide, having weapons under a disability and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, the sheriff’s office said.

He is currently under indictment in Wayne County, Indiana for possession of methamphetamine.

Luker remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

Anthony Wayne Luker, Jr (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 State Route 121 deadly mobile home fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff





©2023 Cox Media Group