Firefighters on scene of a trailer home fire in Preble County with someone reportedly trapped

NEW PARIS, Preble County — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a trailer home where at least one person reportedly is trapped, according to Preble County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6500 block of state Route 121 (New Paris Pike) at about 10:45 p.m. on the report of a structure fire with possible entrapment.

Several fire departments were been asked to respond for mutual aid, according to sheriff’s dispatch.

Images show several fire departments from West Chester and Eldorado at the scene as well as Preble County Sheriff’s deputies.

