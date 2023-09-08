‘He lit firecrackers;’ 911 call describes what may have started deadly mobile home fire

NEW PARIS — A newly released 911 call describes what may have started a deadly mobile home fire in Preble County Friday morning.

Firefighters and Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. to the 6500 block of State Route 121 near New Paris on initial reports of a trailer fire and someone trapped inside, Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7.

>> RELATED: Male dead following mobile home fire in Preble County

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller tells dispatchers the fire was started by fireworks and that there was a man still trapped inside of the home.

“The person who did this, he lit firecrackers over the porch and he caught the house on fire,” the caller frantically told dispatchers.

>> PHOTOS: 1 dead following mobile home fire in Preble County

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fire along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Simpson said the victim’s body was transported to the coroner’s office in Dayton where an autopsy will likely be done later today.

>> PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows aftermath of Preble County mobile home fire

Six fire departments and three medics responded to the trailer fire along with Preble County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Simpson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 State Route 121 deadly mobile home fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group