Springfield City Schools files lawsuit against county auditor over millions in property taxes

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Schools is taking the Clark County Auditor to court over millions of dollars in property taxes.

News Center 7 obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which outlines an argument over timing and scheduling.

In May 2013, voters who live within the Springfield City Schools District approved a nearly $14 million bond levy. According to the lawsuit, the tax collections to repay the bond were to run over a max of 12 years.

The auditor argues that the 12-year timeframe runs from 2014 through 2025 and wants to stop collection at the end of next year.

