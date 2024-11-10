Springboro girls soccer team wins 1st ever state championship

COLUMBUS — The Springboro High School girls’ soccer team is finally on top.

The Panthers won its first Division I state championship after beating Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in penalty kicks, 4-2, in Columbus on Saturday.

The school also posted video on social media.

It was only the second time that Springboro made the semifinals and final rounds. The other time was back in 2016.

The game ended scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation and two overtimes. Walsh outshot the Panthers, 20-8, including 11-4 with shots on goal. Springboro led in corner kicks, 10-6.

Walsh’s Hannah Pachan made the first PK, but Springboro’s Tessa Blain answered to tie it at 1-1.

Lauren Ziemianski missed her shot, and Sarah Beachy scored for the Panthers to put them ahead, 2-1.

Walsh’s Abby Witkiewicz and Springboro’s Morgan DeMoss each made their third-round shot to give the Panthers a 3-2 advantage.

Audrey Amsden missed for Walk, and Keira Buckholtz connected for Springboro to start the Panthers’ celebration.

Springboro ends the season with a 21-1-1 record.

⚽️#OHSAA SOCCER: Congratulations to Springboro (21-1-1) on winning its first ever state championship! This was its second time making the state championship game with the first coming as a runner-up in 2016. pic.twitter.com/SwZBzyTfGH — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) November 10, 2024

