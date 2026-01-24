Spirit EMS driver laid to rest after fiery Darke Co. crash

DARKE COUNTY — A Spirit EMS Transportation bus driver was laid to rest on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Chris Bemis, 63, of St. Mary’s, was one of three people who died in a fiery crash on Jan. 16 in Darke County on State Route 49.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bemis served as a volunteer firefighter for years and joined Spirit EMS two years ago, according to Spirit EMS President and CEO Brian Hathaway.

The funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 23, at the Family Worship Center in Portland, Indiana, according to his obituary.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this tragedy,” Hathaway said. “We are devastated by the loss of our teammate and deeply saddened for the other families who are grieving today.”

Memorials can be directed towards the Matt Aker Memorial Scholarship Fund through The Portland Foundation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group