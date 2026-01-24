Road crews, shoppers across Dayton-area preparing for snow to hit

DAYTON — People across Dayton are getting ready for a big storm to hit.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to people about what they’re doing 24 hours before the snowfall LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region from 10 a.m. Saturday through 12 p.m. on Monday.

The warning is for heavy snow, amounting to eight to 12 inches.

News Center 7 spoke with shoppers trying to get their groceries before the snow starts.

Jurrie Gilkey said she doesn’t want to go out this weekend, but fears she might have gone out too late.

“I’m trying to get prepared. Yeah, hopefully this is my last store run, because they don’t have a lot of things in there, because so many people are trying to shop,” Gilkey said.

As most people get ready to be home for a few days, road crews are gearing up to work long shifts.

Thomas Ritchie runs Dayton’s public works department and said they’re prepared to work into Tuesday night.

“The salt is not nearly as effective. So in that situation, you kind of rely on your plows. So it’ll be a heavy plow event for us in preparation for it,” Ritchie said.

