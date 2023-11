DAYTON — Speed cameras are catching and costing drivers. A single camera in Dayton mailed out more than 20,000 tickets in just three months.

That’s more than 200 every single day. News Center 7 investigates the speed camera controversy - Do these cameras actually help keep our roads safer, or are cities just raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting drivers?

Join Kayla McDermott Thursday on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

© 2023 Cox Media Group