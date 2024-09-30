Sparking freezer forces evacuation at Ohio Walmart

PERRY TOWNSHIP — An Ohio Walmart was forced to evacuate Sunday afternoon.

The Perry Township Fire Department was called to the Walmart on Harding Highway just before 4 p.m. to a report of a freezer in the store sparking, according to our news partners at WLIO.

Firefighters were able to contain the sparks to the unit and prevent anything nearby from catching fire.

Employees were able to return around 4:30 p.m., with the store reopening around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

