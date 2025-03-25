Son accused of killing mother, charged 17 years later enters insanity plea

DAYTON — A man charged for his mother’s murder more than 17 years after she was beaten and strangled has entered a plea.

Jeffrey Young pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for his charges connected to the death of Patricia Peck, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas documents filed on March 19.

He filed his plea the day after a judge found him competent to stand trial.

Court records indicate that Young must now undergo a psychiatric examination.

Young was arrested and charged for the death of his mother in June 2024.

He was indicted on murder, felonious assault with serious physical harm, and tampering with evidence charges.

News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry previously highlighted Peck’s case in Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Peck was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2007, after she didn’t show up to work at her hair salon.

“I had seen her on the Friday night before she went missing just for a few minutes. She told me she had plans with her son,” Ron Rohling, a close friend of Peck told McHenry during Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Nearly two weeks later, on March 8, 2007, Peck’s car was found in a parking lot of the now-Dayton Airport Hotel.

Inside the car was her body, covered with blankets and a towel, and stuffed on the rear seat floor, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Montgomery County Coroner determined that Peck died from strangulation.

The prosecutor’s office said Young was a suspect early in the investigation, according to Heck.

In 2023, the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit obtained new evidence, including DNA, and reopened the case.

Young was arrested on June 13 in the 300 block of W 3rd Street and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 at 9:30 a.m.

