‘Sometimes our cops catch a break;’ Ohio man arrested after stolen ATV runs out of gas

CLEVELAND — Police arrested an Ohio man on a stolen ATV after it ran out of gas.

On Saturday evening two officers spotted a stolen ATV, according to a social media post from the University Circle Police Department.

The ATV and the driver matched the descriptions given to the officers that morning from a theft in East Cleveland, WOIO reported.

“Lucky for them, it ran out of gas and our officers arrested the operator,” the post said.

The man was taken into custody and officers pushed the ATV to the police garage, according to WOIO.

“Sometimes our cops catch a break,” the post said.





