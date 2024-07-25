Emergency alarms go off around Ohio nuclear plant; here’s what happened

PERRY, OH — The emergency alarms started blaring at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ashtabula County on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Emergency Management Agency.
Neighbors commented on the post they were “scared.”
The EMA said a repair technician was working on the emergency notification system when the sirens were accidentally set off.
The sirens cover a large area and are located in Geneva-On-The-Lake, Geneva Township, City of Geneva, and Harperfield Township.
The EMA apologized and assured the community there was no emergency situation.
The area has a 10-mile emergency planning zone with evacuation routes in the event of an actual emergency.
