Emergency alarms go off around Ohio nuclear plant; here’s what happened

PERRY, OH — The emergency alarms started blaring at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ashtabula County on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Emergency Management Agency.

Neighbors commented on the post they were “scared.”

The EMA said a repair technician was working on the emergency notification system when the sirens were accidentally set off.

The sirens cover a large area and are located in Geneva-On-The-Lake, Geneva Township, City of Geneva, and Harperfield Township.

The EMA apologized and assured the community there was no emergency situation.

The area has a 10-mile emergency planning zone with evacuation routes in the event of an actual emergency.

