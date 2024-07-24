Safety upgrades coming to portion of I-75 in Montgomery County

MONGOMERY COUNTY — A lower speed limit and paint markings on the highway are just some of the changes coming to the construction zone on Interstate 75 in northern Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s John Bedell will have what else drivers can expect to see on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> Suspected father of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment charged

The changes will be finished this week and are aimed at cutting down on drivers speeding and the number of crashes.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group