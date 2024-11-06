Solid Waste District offers free campaign sign recycling for Montgomery Co. residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County residents can recycle their campaign yard signs after Election Day for free.

People can drop their signs off at the Solid Waste District in Moraine, at 1001 Encrete Lane.

A campaign sign recycling collection container will be located under a green canopy.

The Solid Waste District will accept yard signs with or without metal frames.

Signs will be accepted during normal hours of operation:

6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

This service will be available until Nov. 30.

For more information, click here.

