‘So senselessly, viciously;’ Mother, grandmother speak to son’s killer as he learns punishment

DAYTON — The man convicted of shooting a man twice in the back of the head has learned how long he will spend in prison.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Terill Nelson was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Lafeon Hamilton in 2023.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in the Montgomery County courtroom for sentencing on Monday.

Dayton police described Nelson’s bizarre behavoir back to when the shooting occurred, through police interviews and his trial.

Nelson said nothing in court, but the people who loved Hamilton had plenty on their minds.

“So senselessly, viciously, maliciously, violently, cruelly and deliberately take my grandson’s life for no apparent reason,” Cynthia Davis-Williams, Hamilton’s grandmother, said.

Her voice rang out loud and clear as she told Nelson he had taken a shining light from a family.

Hamilton’s family said he left behind two daughters.

They also said Hamilton helped Nelson just before his death.

“He gave you a ride home. You spent the entire day with him talking and laughing,” Davis-Williams said.

“And you chose to take another man’s life, and you did it in such a cowardly way, you went behind him, so you knew it was wrong,” LaShone Hamilton, Hamilton’s mother, said.

The victim’s mother spoke by phone from Atlanta. The picture wasn’t clear, but her pain was.

Police said Nelson killed Hamilton, then stole a family member’s car and ran at 100 mph from police.

Officers had to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car and arrest him.

Prosecutors said he tried to blame zombies, then tried to fake an insanity plea, and finally said his victim was a hitman.

Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and one count of grand theft in August.

“I forgive you; however, I hate the act that you committed,” Davis-Williams said. “Again, I forgive and pray that you find Jesus and allow him to change your heart.”

The judge asked Nelson if he had anything to say before his sentencing, but he said no.

Nelson will be 55 years old when he would first be eligible for parole.

