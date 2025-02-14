‘So many viruses going around;’ Animal illness temporarily closes dog shelter

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County Dog Shelter is temporarily closed due to an animal illness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The dog shelter posted on social media that they observed a serious illness in some dogs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Dogs get sick just like people and there are so many viruses going around the human and animal population,” they said.

The shelter said owners can still call 937-521-2140 for help in the redemption of their dogs.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we need to observe and isolate our population to ensure their health,” the dog shelter said on Facebook. “This does not mean mass euthanasia, as some assume. The veterinarians we work with are pleased with the care we give our dogs and have recommended this.”

The shelter will evaluate its population this weekend and hope to open next week, they said in a Facebook post.

They added that people can post pictures of stray dogs on social media on Animals Lost and Found in Springfield and Clark County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group