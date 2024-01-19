Snow means big business for private snow removal companies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — While some of us feel dread when we see flurries, it’s good news for others.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked to the owners of private snow removal companies about their busy day Friday LIVE on News Center at 6.

Patrick Lunne runs his own landscaping and snow removal company.

The snow removal income has suffered from a lack of snow in the last 18 months.

“That’s tough on business, we’ll take it when we get it,” Lunne said.

