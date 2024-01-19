‘Rinse and repeat;’ Springfield service director explains the efficiency of snowplow crews

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — The snow and cold temperatures closed hundreds of businesses and schools across the Miami Valley Friday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with people in Clark County affected by these conditions.

Rick Meeks is a teacher at Shawnee High School and his school was one of the many that closed Friday.

“I think we enjoy them more than the students do,” Meeks said.

He lives in German Township and described what the roads were like when he was on his way to the gym Friday morning.

“Kind of rough I mean they are snow-covered, slick, but again I got a four-wheel drive. I think it would be real rough if you didn’t have one,” Meeks said.

Springfield snowplow crews were out battling these exact conditions while working to clean off the roads.

Springfield Service Director Chris Moore said his crews were working to clear the main roads first.

“A lot of plows, salt, and then rinse and repeat,” Moore said.

After these roads were clean, crews moved onto streets near school buildings and then neighborhoods.

“Once a high-priority street is done, drivers will move on to a lesser-priority street and they will pop back out and check and make sure it hasn’t gotten away from them,” Moore said.

Crews plow the roads going in one direction and throw salt down on the way back.

“After 25 years of driving around in snow I will say they’re slick,” Meeks said.

Moore’s crews will continue to do everything they can to make sure Clark County’s community members can travel safely.

